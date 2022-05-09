First lady Michelle Bolsonaro used a Mother’s Day speech on national TV, this Sunday, 8, to publicize government actions aimed at women. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who will seek re-election, has faced resistance in this segment of the electorate, according to polls.

Michelle appeared on TV in video recorded and broadcast alongside minister Cristiane Britto, from the Women, Family and Human Rights portfolio. They stayed about 4 minutes in the air.

“Because we know the challenges of motherhood, we are committed to taking care of mothers in our country. In this sense, the federal government has implemented a series of actions that benefit Brazilian mothers”, said the first lady.

Among the initiatives cited as some of those that prioritize women, both cited Auxílio Brasil, land tenure regularization and housing programs and credit offers. Michelle’s image has been further explored in Jair Bolsonaro’s pre-campaign for reelection, guided by the president’s marketing team and political advisers.

An XP/Ipespe poll released last Friday, 5, pointed out that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the voting intentions with 44%, and Bolsonaro has 31% of the voting intentions. Among women, the PT advantage increases: 47% to 25%.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat