A resident of Molina de Segura will sit this week on the bench of the Provincial Court accused of trafficking drugs that promised to improve sexual performance. The prosecutor, in his brief of provisional conclusions, highlights that these drugs, which the defendant allegedly sold online, were adulterated with active substances such as vardenafil and tiosildenafil that were not indicated on the labeling. These products, he maintains, exposed the subject who consumed them to “unjustifiable risks from a health point of view” by hiding from the consumer the true composition of it and providing misleading information.

The defendant, MF, 62, faces a request for sentences totaling six years in prison for alleged crimes against public health. The Public Ministry also requests that the suspect be forced to pay different fines and that all the seized material be destroyed.

On dates prior to 2015, according to the prosecutor, the accused allegedly had been dedicating himself to the sale of these medicines. In addition, according to the indictment of the Public Ministry, MF produced synthetic cannabis from his home in Molina de Segura. To do this, he had the machinery, tools and effects of a chemical laboratory without any authorization.

The Civil Guard of Las Torres de Cotillas, after tracking various shipments, ended up discovering the activity of the accused. In March 2015, a search of the suspect’s home was carried out in which the officers discovered several packages and boxes with the inscription Passion & Pleasure and more than 1,700 pills. In addition, different amounts of cannabis were seized.