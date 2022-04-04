One of the strengths of Fortnite is undoubtedly the great variety of weapons present in the title, a factor that guarantees always different clashes and exciting matches. However, Fortnite players will be called to the vote to decide which rifle will remain in the new Season of the most famous Battle Royale.

On the account Twitter fortnite official, Epic Games announced that users will be called to vote to decide which rifle will remain in the new Season. The players, in fact, will have to choose between the Combat AR and the Red Dot AR. In the past, users had been asked to spend their gold bars in favor of the weapons they preferred and now, Fortnite will put them again in front of a difficult choice.

Chapter 3 put the Combat AR and the Red Dot on the long list of weapons to use, but the vote will decide which of the two will remain for the rest of the Season. The Combat Assault Rifle is an assault rifle introduced in Chapter 2, Season 8, which has a very high recoil of the weapon; therefore, the rifle turns out rather accurate from long distancebut forces the wielder to check the recoil not to miss the enemy and demonstrate the effectiveness of the weapon. The combat assault rifle also inflicts 21 to 25 points of damage per shot, up to 225 per second, reaching a head damage multiplier of 1.4x.

The MK 7 assault rifle boasts a Red Dot viewfinder which guarantees greater accuracy from long range, as the red dot allows players to more accurately locate the target, although there is a strong recoil.

Test it before you suggest it! Soon you’ll have to vote for which item stays. But for now you get the best of both. Hop in and test the Combat AR vs. the Red Dot AR. pic.twitter.com/9ol4DnDBs0 – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 2, 2022

The two assault rifles have unique characteristics, but they share a strong recoil. Therefore, players will be asked to carry out the latest tests on these weapons and choose their favorite. We remind you that free Fortnite content is available with Twitch Prime. Also, in Season 2 of Chapter 3, buildings and a new mode for the title return.