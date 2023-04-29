A court in Moscow acquitted businessman Armen Kuyumdzhi, who on the night of April 24, 2022, stabbed a young 23-year-old hockey player and fan of the capital Spartak Roman Didur with a knife in the heart. This is reported REN TVby posting relevant footage from the courtroom.

According to the jury, Kuyumdzhi acted out of self-defense. The murder took place near the Baklazhan cafe on Nikoloyamskaya street. The conflict began in the institution, after which it moved to the street.

Earlier, a video of an attack on an athlete-hockey player Didur in the center of the capital got into the network. The footage showed Didur running away from a man with a large kitchen knife, trying not to get hit by him.