The heartbreaking funeral of the four boys who died in the Bitonto accident. The church was filled with weeping people

Tears and pain during the last goodbye ai four boys died in the accident in Bitonto, in the province of Bari. Lucrezia Natale (16 years), Floriana Fallacara (20 years), Tommaso Ricci (23 years) and Alessandro Viesti (24 years).

The church was crowded with people, part of the crowd had to wait outside. An entire community that wanted to embrace the pain of the families of the four boys, whose life was cut short too soon.

Archbishop Giuseppe Satriano has moved everyone in his words:

Dear Tommaso, Floriana, Alessandro and Lucrezia, we would all have liked to give you a piece of our life, if it had lengthened your presence among us.

The four friends remained together until the end, four white coffins amidst the tears of those who loved them. At the exit of the coffins, they were left flying in the sky many balloons.

They had spent an evening together and were on their way home. Lucrezia Natale had just called her mother, however calm her down. She had told her that she was on the way and that she would be here soon. Soon after, tragedy struck.

The four boys were involved in a dramatic accident, one head-on collision against another car. The dynamics of what happened has not yet been called, the forces of order are trying to reconstruct the facts and ascertain responsibilities. It is thought that one of the two drivers may have lost control of their vehicle or that the cause was a risky overtaking.

The First Citizen of Bitonto has public mourning proclaimed for the day of the funeral. Businesses remained closed and public buildings displayed flags at half-mast. A minute of silence was observed in all schools.

The archbishop’s words during the funeral of the four boys

We are destroyed and heartbroken, it is as if each of us had died in that accident. The dream of love of young engaged couples and the desires of each of them for life have shattered, canceling a future full of hope. The flower of youth carries the promise of a future that today seems betrayed. The pain of your absence reminds us how nice it was to have you among us.