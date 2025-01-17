The meeting that the former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and the leader of Esquerra Republicana, Oriol Junqueras, had on January 15 at the home of the leader of Junts has gone viral because the license plate of Puigdemont’s car bore the date of the failed referendum of October 1, 2017.

This peculiarity is due to the fact that in Belgium it has been possible to personalize the registration plate of a vehicle since 2014, although at a cost of 1,000, in addition it must form a combination of numbers and letters that does not exceed eight characters and be not contain insulting messages. On the other hand, the Belgian country is not the only one that allows changing the license plate, a practice prohibited in Spain

Which countries allow you to personalize your car’s license plate?

The first of them is the United States, there it is possible customize the plate with all kinds of letters and numbers, toyes, without restrictions, therefore, it is easy to see license plates in movies that have the name of the protagonist or his nickname.

In Europe, the United Kingdom has allowed creating personalized combinations on license plates since 1989, this practice It has become a collection method for the British governmentsince the cost varies depending on the type of registration. Finally, very close to our country, the Principality of Andorra also allows you to change the license plate number.

What has been the evolution of registrations in Spain?

File image of a car with the license plate in the foreground. W. Gepp

Since vehicle registration began in our country on October 31, 1900, with the registration of the first automobile in the Balearic Islands, license plate formats have evolved in Spain. The initial system was the provincial numerical system (1900-1971), which offered the ability to register up to 52 million vehicles, although it was ultimately used for 5.4 million cars. An example of a license plate for this system would be TE 000234where the acronym indicated the province of Teruel.

The provincial alphanumeric system was then adopted (1971-2000), which allowed the registration of 29.86 million vehicles. This format combined letters and numbers, as in the case of TE 3456 BC.

Finally, since 2000, the national alphanumeric system has been used, which consists of four numbers followed by three consonantssuch as TTB 8734. This system can generate up to 80 million unique combinations.