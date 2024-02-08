Home page World

The bones were buried under the ground of a house in Soest. Construction workers found the remains during routine work. © -/Police Soest/dpa

It's a discovery that makes you shudder: construction workers find human bones during a job in North Rhine-Westphalia. The criminal police are now investigating.

Soest — If a building is demolished, some unexpected objects may appear. But what workers discovered during demolition work on a house in the small town of Soest gives rise to an uneasy feeling. On Wednesday morning (February 7), they found 15 human skulls and numerous bones while digging underground. They then immediately alerted the police.

Horror discovery during construction work: skeletons handed over to forensic doctor

The officers immediately began an investigation and called in the criminal police. The human remains were handed over to forensic medicine experts in Dortmund for examination. Their assessment should provide information about possible backgrounds and chronology.

Police currently believe the bones are human and have been buried in the ground for at least 40 to 50 years. Discoveries like those in Soest occur again and again on construction sites or during craft work: In Bad Tölz, construction workers recently discovered five skeletons near a monastery.

Horror find on construction site: Police have initial suspicions

What exactly the discovery is about can currently only be guessed at. “We are investigating in all directions,” said a police spokesman Soester Anzeiger.

Although the discovery could indicate a violent crime, police currently suspect that the bones belong to an old cemetery. The pilgrimage basilica of St. Ida is located near the demolished house. The construction work was temporarily stopped in consultation with the monument specialist office.

