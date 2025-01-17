According to both official and unofficial information, the general meeting of the 36 first and second division clubs in Frankfurt on Thursday was civilized and objective, even surprisingly sophisticated, as league chairman Aki Watzke noted mockingly. And this despite the fact that the less well-off clubs had made a frivolous attempt to demand a larger share of the common spoils from the sale of television rights at the expense of the upper class clubs. In the end, it was just a question of how to finance the diversion of ten million euros from UEFA’s European Cup fund to the second league. Well, yes.