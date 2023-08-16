The new Turkish novel ‘The cost of love’ is a sensation in Peru. In the new episode, Serkan will tell Eda about an older brother she had and who passed away, this made the young woman cry, who managed to comfort her. On the other hand, Eda’s mother realized her daughter’s feelings for the young businessman and advised her to give herself a new chance at love.

Do you want to know what else will happen in Latina’s successful novel? In the following note, we tell you all the details of the fiction starring Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel.

When will chapter 8 of ‘The Cost of Love’ be released?

the turkish novel ‘The cost of love’ will premiere its episode 8 TODAY Wednesday August 16, 2023. This production hopes to captivate Peruvian viewers and make their afternoons different from now on with the stars Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat.

What time to see ‘The cost of love’?

latin television broadcasts through its open signal the Turkish novel ‘The cost of love’ from 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday. The program airs just after ‘Forbidden fruit’ and before that ‘Mrs Fazilet and her daughters’. In this regard, Las tardes de Latina has been presenting Turkish productions for a couple of years.

Where to see ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE and FREE?

If you do not have access to the open signal of Latin Television, can you see ‘The cost of love’ FREE ONLINE. This is possible thanks to the fact that, in the same way as it is broadcast on the channel, it is also done on the official Latina website or, in any case, on its app that you can download from the Play Store.

The Turkish novel 'The Cost of Love' tells the story of the romance between Serkan and Eda. Photo: Latin Television

What is the plot of the Turkish novel ‘The Cost of Love’?

In the official synopsis of ‘The Cost of Love’, the following is narrated: “Eda (Hande Erçel) is a beautiful and determined young woman who dreams of becoming a successful landscape designer. Everything seems to be going well in her life, until she is canceled her scholarship and drops out of university. In search of answers, Eda blames Serkan Bolat (Kerem Bürsin), one of the scholarship’s main financiers, known to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Turkey. After meeting, Serkan proposes a deal: if he pretends to be his fiancée, he will help her pay for university. Thus, between luxuries and lies, a dangerous game begins that will change the destiny of both of them forever.

What is the cast of ‘The Cost of Love’?