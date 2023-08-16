Palio di Siena 16 August 2023, live LIVE: the news in real time from Piazza del Campo

PALIO OF SIENA 16 AUGUST 2023 LIVE LIVE – Today, Wednesday 16 August 2023, the Palio di Siena is being held in honor of the Madonna dell’Assunta, whose banner, which will go to the winning Contrada, was created by Marco Lodola. We at TPI will follow him LIVE. Here is the real-time report:

Goose’s rocked horse wins!

The Goose’s shaken horse takes the lead

The Panther dominates, but falls just before the finish line!

The Goose falls, the horse shaken third

The Giraffe gets off to a good start but falls shortly after, Panther ahead, Caterpillar second

Valid move

Fifth attempt

The hemp is lowered as a precaution. Tour of the square for the horses. Aquila and Porcupine remain still. A little later the barbareschi enter to wipe the sweat of the horses and assist the jockeys

Another attempt: Very agitated eagle. Aggressive tower

Complicated move: the mover gets the horses out of the ropes

Another attempt: the districts are recalled to the canapi

Everybody out

Second warning for the Tower. First for the Eagle

The mossiere recalls the districts in the extracted order

All out again

Back to the ropes. Rook and Eagle out of position. Electrical situation. First warning for the Tower

Stirring between the ropes. The mossiere brings out the districts. The “negotiations” with the Porcupine begin

The order to the canapés is read. Absolute silence in Piazza del Campo. Here is the order decided by lot and read by the mover: Tartuca, Caterpillar, Snail, Goose, Panther, Eagle, Tower, Dragon, Giraffe. Running porcupine

Horses and jockeys enter the Piazza

The final showdown is in progress

The banner makes its entrance into Piazza del Campo. Less and less is missing from the Move

The historical procession is in progress. The entrance to Piazza dei Cavalli with the respective jockeys is expected shortly before 7pm

At 16.45 the start of live television

Here we are: it’s the day of the Palio! Today we run in Piazza del Campo!

Palio di Siena 16 August 2023 live broadcast: the districts in the square

But which are the districts that run the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023? Below is the list of districts with their respective horses:

Regulation

What is the regulation of the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2023? The departure takes place with a running horse (the tenth) which positioned outside the canape decides when to enter and start the race: sometimes this happens in a few minutes, but it can also last for hours depending on the situation between rival districts. Usually the running jockey decides to start the Palio when the horses of one or more rival districts are badly positioned, or when that of an allied district is in a favorable position. Once they have started, the horses – with or without a jockey – will have to make three clockwise laps around the square. In the race, ten of the seventeen districts into which the city of Siena is divided face each other in turn, so that none of them manages to skip two in a row (barring disqualifications).

Streaming and live TV

Where to see the Palio di Siena today, 16 August 2023, live on TV and live streaming? Once again this year La7 will be showing the traditional race live in the Tuscan city. For some time now La7 has taken the place of Rai in broadcasting live coverage of the Palio di Siena. In the last tender to assign the TV rights to the event, La7’s offer was 540,000, around 67,000 euros for the Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. The last experience with a private TV was in 1995, when the rights were acquired by Mediaset for just one year. For the Palio on 16 August 2023, the live broadcast will start at 4.45 pm and will also be visible in streaming through the La7 website. Commentary entrusted to the historic voice of Italian football, Pierluigi Pardo. At the comment Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.