In the last five years, Barcelona had won just three titles (a League, a Cup and a Spanish Super Cup) to Madrid’s 13 trophies, including 2 Champions Leagues and 3 Leagues. After last night, the balance is still very unbalanced, but the pupa bled a lot. We will see how deep the hand that Barça gave Madrid yesterday is going to be. Jeddah: «It has been a bad night. I said we had to defend well and we defended poorly. And Barça has defended very well. We are sad. It’s a disappointment. “We cannot hide it,” Ancelotti said.

The Italian had very little desire to talk or give explanations. He answered six questions in the press room and was only in attendance for four minutes. There was a rush to get to the bus as soon as possible, catch the plane and return to Madrid: «We have not defended well in the opposite field nor with the low block, and they have scored goals easily. We have not worked well on a collective level or on an individual level and we have lost many duels. But now we just have to look forward, think about the next game and recover the good dynamic we had.”

Ancelotti confessed that at half-time he told his players that losing was acceptable, but not the way they had played in the first half. Then, he threw balls out when he was questioned if the expulsion of Szczesny It saved him from damage with dramatic consequences: “At that moment I thought about trying to come back, nothing more.”

As with nothing else, Madrid’s explanations remained. As happened after the 0-4 in the League, zipper in the mouths of the players. Many Real Madrid fans spoke about them on social networks, making a tendency to Xabi Alonso, which provoked the reaction of his club, Bayer Leverkusen: “I love you Xabi Alonso,” the German entity wrote along with a photo of its coach.









The affection that Florentino also had with all his players during the medal ceremony, which no player took away (good gesture) and in which the president tried to console Modric with “sometime we would have to lose a final, right?” The problem is the way.

The Saudi night belonged to Barça, as was the October one at the Bernabéu: «I am very proud of the team, the players, the staff and the club. It has been an incredible match. I had the feeling that the team was strong and that we were going to win the title. “It’s been fantastic,” Flick said. «Christmas was good for us to think about what we had done wrong in December and what we could improve. Today we can enjoy, but tomorrow we have to think about Betis,” he commented. Lewandowski. In the way of winning and celebrating, this Barça team was also brilliant. They have learned the lesson from that one left over from the new era, from the 2023 Super Cup.