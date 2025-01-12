The defeat of Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup this Sunday gave a lot to talk about, as the second win of the season delighted the culé fans and hurt a lot within the merengue fans. An example of this are the images that They have transcended Gerard Piqué’s mockery of Iker Casillas in which the former defender has not hesitated to take his famous ‘little hand’ for a walk.

In the video shared on the official profile of the Kings League you can see the two legends who faced each other for years in the hottest moments of the rivalry. Casillas, the great ‘defeated’, seems to record a video with his cell phone that He is quickly spoiled by Piqué’s gesture.

And the former defender, always comfortable with mockery, did not hesitate to sneak into the video of Casillas making the famous ‘little hand’ gesture on the former goalkeeper’s face.

“Good evening everyone,” writes the official profile of the competition about the video of the mockery.

The images have given a lot to talk about on social media, where at the end of the day, after hard years of very hot classics, the friendship between two former players can be appreciated. now united by the project that attracts the new generations.