Despite the coronation ceremony, the Premier League schedule is set to continue as planned, without delay, but with some ‘adjustments’ added.
Manchester City is preparing to host Leeds United, Chelsea travels to Bournemouth, and Newcastle receives Arsenal, in the most prominent matches of this “important” 35th round of Premier League competitions.
But how will the English Premier League be affected by the coronation?
- Saturday usually has the largest share of the tour matches, but because of the coronation, the fans will witness only 5 matches on Saturday, out of 10.
- Because of the historic coronation kick-off, at noon, London time, the famous noon match, which kicks off at 12:30 London time, will not take place.
- Round matches will start at 3:00 pm London time, after the end of the coronation ceremony.
- Because of the expected large attendance of the coronation ceremony in London, the League decided to hold one match in London, on Saturday, which is the Tottenham and Crystal Palace match.
- The League pushed the West Ham and Manchester United meeting to Sunday, and the Fulham and Leicester City meeting to Monday. Both are held in London.
- an anthem will be sungGod save the kingIn the stadiums of the hosting clubs, for the first time, after the English Premier League contacted the clubs playing matches at home and strongly suggested participating in the celebration of this historic occasion.
