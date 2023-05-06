The United Kingdom and the world are preparing for the coronation this Saturday of King Charles III, the first in 70 years. The ceremony, which is expected to be surrounded by great pomp, will take place starting at 11:00 am local time (5 am Colombia time).

The coronation show will begin this Saturday with the carriage procession that the monarch and the queen consort, Camilla, will make from Buckingham Palace, residence of the royal family, to Westminster Abbey, in London.

The monarch, accompanied by the queen consort, will depart in the “Diamond Jubilee” carriage, one of the most modern, from the palace to tour the great avenue The Mall and the Whitehall area, where the main ministries are located, until arriving at the abbey, where the formal ceremony will take place.

Seven decades in the shadow of her legendary mother, Elizabeth II, Charles III will be the fortieth monarch to officially ascend to the throne at Westminster Abbeywhere English and British kings have been crowned for nearly a thousand years.

A worker inspects the Drum Major’s State cape adorned with the new CR III shield and which will be displayed during the Coronation of King Carlos III. Photo: Justin TALLIS / AFP)

Follow here the minute by minute of the monarch’s coronation.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Agencies