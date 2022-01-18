Two players were chosen in the individual awards, but they nevertheless missed the perfect squad for last year, namely the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool winger, and the Senegalese goalkeeper, Chelsea goalkeeper Edward Mendy.

Although Salah ranked third in the list of the best players in the world after Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, while Mendy was chosen as the best goalkeeper, the African duo missed the ideal squad for 2021, which came as follows:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Defence: David Alaba, Robin Diaz and Leonardo Bonucci.

Midfield: Jorgino, N’Golo Kante and Kevin De Bruyne.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi.

With the announcement of this line-up, the recurring question was raised, which is: How did one of the nominees for the Best Award miss the perfect line-up? And how did the best goalkeeper in the world also disappear from the formation?

different standards

To remove this confusion, it is important to clarify that the “perfect lineup” is provided by (FIFPRO), while the “Best” awards are provided by FIFA, and each has different criteria.

The list of nominees for the “The Best” award is chosen by a group of experts appointed by the International Football Association, consisting of 10 people.

This year’s panel consisted of Ali Al Habsi, David Trezeguet, Javier Mascherano, Tim Cahill, Jeremy Ngitab, Ryan Nielsen, Julio Cesar, Jurgen Klinsmann, Jared Borgetti and Alexi Lalas.

After that, the award for the best is voted on by 4 parties, which are the national team coaches, team leaders, and a journalist from each country, and the audience vote, and the percentage of votes is divided equally between the four.

But on the other hand, the “ideal formation” provided by “Fivepro” is chosen by the players’ vote to choose the best goalkeeper with 3 players in each line, defense, center and attack, so that the total of choices is 10 players who are in the formation according to the votes.

At the end there is only one place left, which is awarded to the player with the most votes after the 10 selected players.

More than 18,000 players from 69 countries around the world participated in the voting process this year.