Football Salima Mukansanga made history: first woman as chief referee of the African tournament – line judges were suddenly changed to men

Mukansanga handed the match between Zimbabwe and Guinea.

18.1. 19:56

From Rwanda Salima from Mukansanga became the first woman to serve as chief referee at the African Football Championship on Tuesday, according to AFP news agency.

Mukansanga ruled on Tuesday against a match between Guinea and Zimbabwe.

On Monday, the African Football Association (CAF) announced that Mukansanga would whistle for the match, with line-up between Cameroonian Carine Atemzabong and Moroccan Fatiha Jermoumi.

For some reason, however, the line judges for the match were men. The CAF did not explain why the exchange had taken place.

Previously in the tournament, Mukansanga had served as the fourth referee.

“We are really proud of Salima because he has worked exceptionally hard to achieve the position he is now in,” CAF Referee Director Eddy Maillet stated, according to AFP.

The match itself ended in a 2-1 victory for Zimbabwe, but Zimbabwe had already lost their chance to continue. Guinea took second place in Group B despite the loss. Senegal won the block and Malawi still has a chance to survive in the playoffs as the third in the block.