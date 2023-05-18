The controversial and unusual own goal in Pasto that defined the home runs, video

John Banguera He is one of the protagonists of the date 20 of Colombian soccer. Banguera is a player from Envigado and this Wednesday he scored an own goal that has generated great controversy in the League.

The match between Pasto and Envigado was 1-1 and that own goal, at minute 83, meant the Pasto victory and incidentally the elimination of Junior, who won in Neiva.



Banguera tried to reject the ball, with the goal alone, but ended up kicking directly into the net, which has generated controversy on social networks, and anger from the Junior fans, who were the main victims of that score.

The controversial own goal

SPORTS

More sports news