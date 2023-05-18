The stowaway passenger of the capital’s metro was noticed in a backpack on the back of a man. The corresponding video was published in the Telegram channel “Moskvach • Moscow News”.

“Your dog has spread in a backpack,” the channel administrators joked under the video, which depicts a subway passenger carrying a Spitz dog in a backpack. In a special carrier for animals, a dog’s head is visible through a transparent wall, and paws and a tail are not distinguishable in a cloud of fluffy white wool.

“How cute”, “Preparing for the filming of the second part of the film “The Challenge”, “Test drive, another Squirrel is being prepared for flight into space,” the users wrote.

Some netizens were outraged by the type of carry. In their opinion, the pet does not receive enough air, since there are few ventilation holes and it can be seen that the window is fogged up. “This is a specialized animal carrier, there is enough air. Do not worry about the little animal, she is much more comfortable there than it seems at first glance, ”one of the channel subscribers replied to the indignation.

