The month of September is coming to an end and series premieres, without serving as a precedent, are relaxing a bit. The week opens with an important farewell, that of the comedy ‘Sex Education’, which just yesterday posted its fourth and final season on Netflix. But there are also important news. There are, for example, ‘Sleepless Nights’, a romantic comedy starring two insomniacs that lands today on Apple TV+; or the most important release of the week, ‘The Continental’, set in the John Wick universe, also starting today on Prime Video.

‘Sex Education’ (Netflix, September 21)



Following the closure of Moordale High School, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) face a new challenge: their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form. Otis is nervous about setting up his new sex practice, while Eric prays he doesn’t become a loser again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for both of them; They thought they were progressive but this new school is another level. This is how the fourth and final season of the series begins.

‘Sleepless Nights’ (Apple TV+, September 22)



Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts star in this comedy co-created and written by Steven Burge and Natalie Walter, the actress who played Francine in ‘I Could Destroy You’. Structured in eight episodes, ‘Sleepless Nights’ is an atypical romantic comedy, set in the night owl universe of the insomniacs Danny and Lisa, who have no more secrets between them than what they really feel for each other. The cast also includes Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher.

‘The Continental’ (Prime Video, September 22)



Lionsgate Television delves into the John Wick universe and does so with a prequel divided into three episodes, which explores the origin of the iconic assassin hotel. The series follows a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), who is dragged into the hell of 1970s New York to confront a past he thought he had left behind. Winston charts a deadly route through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to occupy his throne. Created by Greg Coolidge, Shawn Simmons and Kirk Ward, the cast is completed by actors such as Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jeremy Bobb, Adam Shaphiro, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ayomide Adegun, Katie McGrath, Dan Li, Marina Mazepa, Chris Ryman, Ben Robinson, Roy Hu and Jessica Allain.

‘Let yourself be seen’ (Atresplayer, September 24)



Álvaro Carmona, responsible for the hilarious ‘People Talking’, writes and directs this series made up of eight 30-minute chapters that revolves around the search for oneself and the need to transcend, to be seen, to feel fulfilled and to get to know each other in an increasingly absurd world. Actress Macarena Sanz plays Ana, the assistant of a world-famous artist who is beginning to disappear. At this moment, Ana faces a difficult challenge: reconnecting with the life she abandoned and with herself, but above all, coming face to face with a world with which she does not feel identified at all.

‘Backhand blow’ (Movistar Plus+, September 24)



Justine Pearce (Ella Lily Hyland) is a young tennis prodigy who, at the age of 17, reaches the semifinals of Roland Garros thanks to her effort and the demanding work of her coach Glenn Lapthorn (Aidan Turner). But her promising career is cut short by an injury as well as the close relationship of trust between them. Five years later, the young woman, who now works as a therapist, decides to denounce her former coach for sexual abuse. The six-episode miniseries will tell her story in two weekly episodes.

‘The thief, his wife and the canoe’ (Filmin, September 26)



Chris Lang, responsible for ‘Unforgotten’, is the creator of this British production, nominated for the Bafta for best miniseries, which recreates the true story of John Darwin, a man who faked his own death in a canoe accident to collect insurance of life. After the fraud, he and his wife fled to Panama to live the high life. Based on the novel that the journalist David Leigh wrote together with the wife and accomplice of the scammer, the plot is told from the perspective of Anne, played by Monica Dolan, the wife who went so far as to lie to her own children to bring her to a successful conclusion. the plan. Structured in four 45-minute episodes, the fiction is directed by Richar Laxton.

‘The Song of the Bandits’ (Netflix, September 26)



Han Jung-hoon and Hwang Jun-hyu, responsible for titles such as ‘The Bad Guys’, create and write ‘The Bandit Song’. The series, starring Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun and Yoo Jae-myung, follows the steps of some fierce bandits in the anarchic Gando region of South Korea, who will stop at nothing to fight for their beloved homeland and their families. beloved.