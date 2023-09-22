A video, which has gone viral in the last few hours, shows that in the middle of a celebration prior to the wedding day – something that is done by tradition in Jordan -, one of the guests dances and shoots in the air. Suddenly, He lowers the arm with which he is holding the gun and hits the young man who was going to get married the next day.

(You can read: Fines and even jail: Iran toughens sanctions against women who refuse to wear the veil).

The boyfriend, Hamza Sattam Hamid Al-Fanatsa, ended up losing his life product of what happened on August 30, as indicated by the spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, Amer Al-Sartawi.

They have indicated that it was an accidental shooting in the middle of a ceremony between the groom’s family and friends that the authorities have already sought to prohibit, since they not only celebrate with dances and tea, but with shots in the air.

The victim was a police officer and his girlfriend was informed while she was at the beauty salon preparing for her wedding, which was planned for the next day.

(Also: Why did the eastern Libyan government order journalists to leave Derna?)

The weapon, which was an AK-74U assault rifle, was seized by authorities in Ma’an in Jordan, who have also condemned the event and invited the community not to carry out this type of “deadly” celebrations.

Several officers, non-commissioned officers and members of the Public Security Directorate from various formations participated in the funeral of the deceased boyfriend, according to local media. Jordan Press.

(Read also: The gifts that Russia gave to Kim Jong Un: explosive drones and bulletproof vest).

It should be remembered that on August 16, local media reported on the conviction of another subject who also shot at a celebration in Jordan.

As detailed by the Jordan Newsthe man fired a gun loaded with blank bullets at the celebration of his son’s high school exams and was sentenced to one month in prison.

The authorities have decided to prohibit the practice and article 330 of the Penal Code establishes a penalty of up to 3 months in prison, a fine of 1,000 Jordanian dinars or both for those who make unauthorized use of firearms or explosives. They have also promoted the ‘Don’t kill your happiness’ campaign.

#JORDAN A video of a pre-wedding celebration is viral. It happened in the city of Ma’an, the person who was shot died. It was the groom. The bride was at the beauty salon when she heard the news. pic.twitter.com/KQHb3gH5vy — (@Mario_Moray) September 21, 2023

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO