The decree law with measure and aid to fight against the drought went ahead this Wednesday in the Permanent Delegation of Congress without votes against. The plan also includes a new transfer for Doñana and discounts for young people who use the Interrail this summer. All groups voted in favor, except Vox, which decided to abstain. It was also rejected to process the decree as a bill through the urgent procedure, which rules out changes in its wording.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, assured that it is a “very important” text for the sector, especially since he considers that the agri-food industry is in a “thriving moment”, with more than 70,000 million euros in exports during the last 12 moving months.

According to Planas, the decree contains a direct aid package of 2,100 million euros, of which 784 million are allocated to the agricultural and livestock sector. As fiscal measures, it includes direct aid for the agricultural and livestock sectors, which exceeds 636 million euros, and the subsidy of up to 70% of the cost of insurance policies for drought of the crops most compromised by lack of rain. and the high temperatures.

Specifically, the Government has allocated 355 million euros for producers of meat and milk from cattle, sheep and goats and another five million to the beekeeping sector.

With this decree-law, in force since its publication in the BOE, a new transfer is also approved to reduce the pressure on the aquifers that feed the Doñana National Park and coverage was given to the construction of new infrastructures, such as desalination plants, to double the reuse of urban water, and reduce the fees and rates of the affected farms.

transportation discounts



Regarding transport discounts, the decree includes discounts for young people between 18 and 30 years old on bus, train and Interrail travel this summer. With regard to Interrail, Renfe will apply a 50% discount on the Interrail global flexible pass for 10 days in 2 months.

A 90% discount will also be applied on the price of a single ticket and a round-trip ticket in medium-distance passenger rail transport services, including proximity services, provided on the conventional network and the metric gauge network. .

Added to this is another 50% discount on the price of single tickets and return tickets for Avant services. Finally, a 90% discount will be applied for regular bus services of state competition. These bonuses will be applied to the price of single or return tickets that have a date for travel between June 15 and September 15, 2023.