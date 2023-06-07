The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a divorced woman should vacate the marital apartment and hand it over to her ex-husband, despite the disappearance of the legal reason for her staying in the house.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, in which he demanded that she be obligated to vacate one of the apartments, and hand it over to him free of all concerns and residents, and oblige her to hand him a discharge of all water, electricity and service bills for the apartment in question, from the date of her usurpation of her and her unjust stay in it 6 years ago. Months, until the date of the actual eviction, indicating that the defendant was his wife and a judgment was issued to divorce them, obligating him to pay a cash allowance for the housing rent, but since the issuance of the judgment in exchange for the housing rent, she refused to vacate the apartment despite the end of the lease contract between him and the owner of the property, and he attached a document to his claim with copies Photocopy of the judgment issued for divorce, the ruling on the conditions of the soul of Abu Dhabi, and a copy of the lease contract.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the defendant did not appear before the court to defend the case with any defense that could be obtained from her, and she was still occupying the house despite the issuance of a ruling to her for the housing rent allowance and despite the disappearance of the legal reason for her stay in the property, because her stay in it and her benefit from residing in it after This is considered an illegal residence and her hand on the property is a usurping hand, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to vacate the dwelling and hand it over to the plaintiff free of concerns and people, rejecting other requests, and obliging the defendant to pay fees and expenses.