Ajman (WAM)

The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival continued the activities of its seventh session at the Emirates Hospitality Hall, with the participation of more than 400 exhibitors from palm owners, farmers, beekeepers, productive families and a number of official authorities. Al Foah Dates, Al Malaki Honey Company, Emirates Beekeepers Company, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Ajman Police General Command, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Dubai Municipality, Al Ain City Municipality, Khorfakkan Municipal Council, Sharjah Heritage Institute, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Baynouna Channel, and C-Life Company.

Khadija Turki, mandated director general of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, said: The festival witnessed, on its second day, a competitive atmosphere between the participating parties that offered the best types of dates and dates, while the competitions for dates, honey, citrus and popular dishes witnessed strong competitions.

The festival witnesses a wide attendance of the public, and is an ideal platform to promote and develop the palm plantation and date production sector at the state level and to support palm owners and farmers. His focus is on Emirati heritage and identity.

Mohamed El-Gohary, a member of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council, praised the distinguished level of the festival, in terms of the large participation and the multiple events that it witnesses, pointing out that the current session witnessed great developments over all previous sessions, which had a positive impact on the percentage of audience and visitor attraction.

Al-Jawhari explained that participation in the festival stems from its importance and role in supporting the local production of dates and encouraging farmers to take care of this tree, noting that the Khorfakkan pavilion at the festival displays the best types of dates and dates produced by citizens’ farms in the city of Khorfakkan, in addition to 26 types of mango and fruits Papaya and almond. The festival is accompanied by several events that give visitors an exceptional opportunity to learn about the Emirati heritage, including ancient handicrafts and traditional folk shows, in addition to the different methods of palm cultivation and care. The festival also includes special platforms for nurseries and farms that showcase methods of alternative solutions and the latest practices and technologies in the fields of alternative agriculture, irrigation and types of fertilizer.

«Khalifa Date Palm»

The Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation participated in the Liwa Ajman Date Festival in its seventh session 2022, which was organized by the Tourism Development Department in the Emirate of Ajman during the period 5-7 August.

Dr. Abdel Wahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the award, said: We aim with this participation in the festival to spread awareness of the date palm culture and attract the largest number of farmers and researchers to participate and compete in the categories of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation at the international level. The award pavilion includes a number of publications that document its journey over fifteen years full of achievements, gains and leadership achieved by the award’s general secretariat at the national, regional and international levels.