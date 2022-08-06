Dubai (Etihad)

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirzaev was briefed on the achievements of the strategic partnership in government modernization between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, and cooperation in the development of government human resources, in a virtual meeting held “remotely”, in which the two working teams of the partnership in the two countries participated.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Aripov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdullah Nasir Lootah, Director General of the Cabinet Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Abdulaziz Uralbayovich Agulev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the state and a number of senior officials, during which the “Service Law” was reviewed. The new “Civil” initiative launched by the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, benefiting from the experience of the UAE in managing and empowering government human resources. The meeting discussed ways to modernize the civil service system in Uzbekistan, develop institutional management, and build human resources capabilities, benefiting from the experience of the UAE government. It also touched on ways to enhance the civil service in Uzbekistan, and the steps that have been achieved within the efforts to improve performance and develop government administration. The meeting addressed a number of topics related to the development of an employment system for government agencies in the Republic of Uzbekistan, which enhances investment in human energies, empowers national cadres in Uzbekistan and builds their capabilities on sustainable foundations. Building government capacities, developing social security programs for civil servants, implementing the Young Leaders Program on an annual basis, and working to improve the performance of government agencies, especially in the areas of utilities, health care, and government services.