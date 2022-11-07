What does the angel say?

Fenway Sports Group said in a statement that it remains committed to the club it bought in 2010 and steered it into a new era of success.

“There have been a number of recent changes to ownership and rumors of a change in ownership of Premier League clubs and inevitable we have been constantly asked about the ownership of Fenway Sports Group in Liverpool. Fenway Sports Group has always received interest from third parties seeking to become a shareholder of Liverpool.” According to the Associated Press.

Fenway Sports Group had previously stated that “under the appropriate terms and conditions, we will consider the inclusion of new shareholders if this is in the best interest of Liverpool as a club.”

She emphasized that “Fenway Sports Group is fully committed to the success of Liverpool, on and off the field.”

Liverpool re-established itself as one of Europe’s leading clubs in the group era and won its first league title in 30 years in 2020, coach Jurgen Klopp has also helped the club win the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup since his appointment in 2015.