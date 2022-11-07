The Mexican economist Lawrence Lazo, lived a great love story with actress Edith González. They were married for a decade and only death could separate them. The protagonist of soap operas, as well as the successful staging “Aventurera”, she lost her life at the age of 54, in June 2019, due to the ovarian cancer which he suffered for almost three years. After her death, her only daughter, Constanza, was left in the care of her biological father, the politician Santiago Creel, who currently serves as President of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico.

last weekend, Lawrence Lazo, widower of Edith González, attended the inaugural performance of the play “Chicago”, in a theater in Mexico City. In an interview with several media outlets, she stated that she was very happy that the memory of his wife is kept alive, and that she is an example for many people.

“It is good that they remember her, it is good that she has that legacy and it is good that she is an example for many people, aspirational and above all, to endure a rite of life and a rite of health that she did with all courage, it is a memory permanent”.

Lawrence Lazo69 years old, stressed that each of the memories you have of Edith González are invaluable, who had an extensive career in film, theater and television.

What I keep, which is invaluable, are memories and that is priceless, it has no time, it has no dimension, and that is perhaps what one accumulates the most in a relationship.

Also, he mentioned that maintains communication with the young Constanza Creel Gonzálezmaking it very clear that they will always remain family“has always a place in my life and in my heart, very well earned and highly respected”.

On the other hand, last August, the economist announced that the love affair he had with Lourdes Peláez had ended; They were together for more than two years. “It was an opportunity that began and ended, and that I had a lot of satisfaction with,” Lorenzo Lazo said in a meeting with several reporters.