Vallecano Ray vs. Real Madrid, LIVE: minute by minute

Vallecano Ray faces Real Madrid in the Spanish League match, this Monday in Vallecas, from 3 pm

The coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelottiannounced this Sunday that the French striker Karim Benzema will be absent on Monday against Rayo Vallecano in a match of the Spanish League, less than two weeks before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

In Rayo, Falcao García entered the call after overcoming physical problems and hopes to have minutes.

On TV, the match will be broadcast by DirecTV Sports, channel 610. Follow the development of the match here.

