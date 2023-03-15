Until December 31 of this year there is time to request public aid for the purchase of an electric car or the installation of a charging point. The Ministry of Business still has around five million euros for these economic incentives, included in the MOVES III program to promote electric mobility.

In total, the Autonomous Community has received more than 18 million euros from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism for this program, according to information reported by Minister Reyes Maroto this Tuesday at the Council of Ministers, in which she passed Review of the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation in the Electric and Connected Vehicle sector (Perte Vec).

Until now, the Ministry has distributed 674 million euros among the autonomous communities under the MOVES III program, 338.3 million for the purchase of vehicles and 336.3 for the installation of charging infrastructures. Of these amounts, the Region of Murcia has entered 7,394,516 euros for the acquisition of electric vehicles and 10,946,516 euros for charging points.

166 grants granted



The Ministry of Business reports that so far it has received 2,225 applications for aid under this program, which is equivalent to about 13 million euros of the more than 18 that it manages. The rate of granting aid, however, is much slower, since until the end of February only 166 aids amounting to 733,800 euros had been approved.

One of the procedures required by the Ministry is that the subsidies cannot be paid to the beneficiary until they provide justification of the expense incurred in the purchase of the vehicle or in the installation of the recharging point, for which they have a one-year period from that the granting of aid is communicated to you. Thus, of the 166 grants approved so far, a total of 144 have already been justified, and therefore paid.

The Ministry of Business is preparing an order for the granting of 500 more subsidies, so there would still be some 1,560 applications to be processed out of the 2,225 received, according to the information provided to LA VERDAD by the department of Valle Miguélez. Given that there is still the entire year 2023 left to benefit from this program, it is foreseeable that the Community will be able to exhaust the 18 million euros it has. In fact, the Ministry expects to receive requests for budget extensions from regions that have already exceeded the allocated funds throughout this year.

On the other hand, the Council of Ministers today authorized the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism to call this year for the compensation mechanism for the costs of indirect greenhouse gas emissions for an amount of 244 million euros for the costs for the year 2022 of the autonomous communities. “These aids show the Government’s commitment to the electro-intensive industrial sectors and allow them to improve their competitiveness”, indicated the minister. During the 2018-2022 period, the Region of Murcia accumulates aid of 9,303,023 euros for 14 production plants in the electro-intensive industrial sector.