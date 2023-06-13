Result is from Sebrae’s research with FGV; Companies opting for Simples earn up to BRL 4.8 million per year

Companies opting for Simples Nacional, which earn up to R$ 4.8 million per year, are responsible for 8 out of 10 new jobs in Brazil. Research carried out by Sebrae in partnership with FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) shows that hiring by companies under this regime has an impact on job creation throughout the economy.

According to the survey, for every 2 jobs created by Simples Nacional companies, 1 new job is created indirectly. Here’s the full of the survey (2 MB).

“When a business owner hires an employee, that worker will consume in other establishments that, consequently, will need to hire other people”explains to Power360 the president of Sebrae, Décio Lima.

BILLING ALSO INFLUENCES

The increase in revenue from these companies also influences the creation of new jobs in Brazil, according to the survey. For every R$ 1 million increase in turnover of the Simples group of companies (globally), an average of 16 new jobs are created. In this scenario, civil construction and commerce are the sectors with the most significant results.

“These are very labor-intensive sectors, which tend to generate income for more workers, who in turn will demand products and services and, thus, move the economy, generating more income”says the executive.

Companies opting for Simples Nacional can earn up to R$ 4.8 million per year. However, only 14,336 (0.3%) are in the last income range, which ranges from R$ 3.6 million to R$ 4.8 million, indicates the survey. In Brazil, there are 4.2 million micro and small companies that adhere to this tax regime.

Also according to the president of Sebrae, the result shows the existence of a great inequality in performance among Brazilian companies. Décio dismisses the possibility that the low percentage of companies in the last range of Simples billings is related to the phenomenon of “crab companies”that is, who do not grow on purpose so as not to leave the regime.

“If this phenomenon existed, we would expect to have a large concentration of companies close to the ceiling, earning just enough to not leave the regime, which is not the case. These data corroborate our thesis that increasing the Simples ceiling would be beneficial in order not to discourage the growth of companies, at the same time as being inexpensive, since it would affect few companies”.