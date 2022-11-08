The Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports is committed to recovering British tourists using the sun and beach throughout the year, golf and the active tourism offer at the World Travel Market (WTM), which is being held until tomorrow in London.

According to regional government sources, “the existence of high quality sports complexes, resorts and infrastructures, a unique climate and a wide complementary offer as attractions offered by the Community to the British visitor” are being valued.

In 2019, before the pandemic, the Region received 165,000 foreign tourists who traveled to practice golf and caused two million overnight stays, 2% more than in 2018. This activity generated direct spending of 265 million euros, which represents 8.1% of the total expenditure associated with the regional tourism sector and highlights the importance of this sport as a factor in attracting visitors.

Active turism



The nature product, which constitutes the main proposal of the Region at the fair, was the fundamental element of the intervention made by the counselor, Marcos Ortuño, at the stand of the Community, where he made known the advantages and incentives offered by the active tourism, one of the most interesting and hobbies for visitors to the United Kingdom, along with sun and beach and golf.