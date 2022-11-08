Horoscope today Tuesday 8 November 2022: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Today’s horoscope predictions Tuesday 8 November 2022: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES TODAY’S HOROSCOPE TUESDAY NOVEMBER 8, 2022

Aries daily horoscope:

Financial matters could turn around when the total lunar eclipse in Taurus and your resource house aligns with the nodes, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Uranus. You can put your plans for the future on hold while solving a problem from the past. Due to the circumstances, it may be necessary to abandon old strategies and manage business in a radically different way. You will need to negotiate with others (such as a spouse, business partner, or professional ally) and be attentive to their concerns. The terms of an agreement with a financial institution or other external source may also be subject to change.

TAURUS TODAY’S HOROSCOPE TUESDAY NOVEMBER 8, 2022

Taurus daily horoscope:

A total lunar eclipse in your sign portends a moment of enormous power. Unfortunately, you may feel like a passenger on a moving train rather than the person behind the wheel. The moon merges with the North Node and Uranus rebels in your sign and squares the authoritarian Saturn, signaling that you will challenge authority and free yourself from a situation that threatens your independence or individuality. This is bound to create problems with another person, such as a parent, love interest, or supervisor. You cannot completely ignore the wishes of others as the moon opposes the planets in your cooperation zone. However, you may be willing to cut ties with someone who doesn’t support your demand for freedom.

TODAY’S HOROSCOPE GEMINI TUESDAY NOVEMBER 8, 2022

Gemini Daily Horoscope:

There is a rumble in the jungle of your subconscious with a total lunar eclipse in Taurus. When the moon meets the North Node and the rebellious Uranus, you have a vague but overwhelming need to free yourself. The cautious Saturn suggests that it will not be easy to move in a new and unknown direction. You will need to overcome your insecurities and find a way to justify an unexpected change. With an opposition to the planets in your home of work, something that once brought you happiness may not satisfy you. This sudden discontent may be difficult to spot. Don’t be overwhelmed by an unexpected urge to escape. Wait for the dust to settle before planning your next move.

TODAY’S CANCER HOROSCOPE TUESDAY NOVEMBER 8, 2022

Cancer Daily Horoscope :

A casual fling gets complicated when the love of Venus and sobering Saturn collide in your dating and intimacy zones. Someone may be subjected to a reality check when their attitude towards love and sex is too youthful. Once you are intimately involved, you are in sensitive territory. Feelings can hurt. A sexual encounter should be treated with the care and respect it deserves. If you’ve played fast and easy with someone’s heart, be an adult and stop playing. If your love interest ignores your feelings, have enough self-love to stand up for yourself and ask that they treat you with respect.

Subscribe to the newsletter

