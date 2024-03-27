This Wednesday, the Government Council approved an allocation of 4.6 million euros for the indefinite hiring of people with profiles that are difficult to insert into the workforce (victims of gender violence, those over 55 years of age and those under thirty). This budget doubles that allocated for the same purpose last year and has three new features: companies with more than 250 workers will be able to benefit from the subsidies, which are included in the program for the first time; entrepreneurs from municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants and employers who are committed to the return of talent abroad.

These aids, which are not yet published in the Official Gazette of the Region and which must be processed through the Public Employment Service, will apply to hirings that have been made since January 1 of this year. Companies that opt ​​for them may receive between 2,000 and 11,350 euros, depending on whether they hire part-time or full-time, the profile of the person hired and the type of firm they hire. In addition, there are amounts of 2,200 euros to encourage non-labor internships in companies.

Also new this year is an extra incentive of 2,000 euros for self-employed workers, cooperatives and labor companies that hire their first employee.

When taking into account the municipalities with a smaller population, companies located in 14 towns in the Region of Murcia are eligible for this aid: Abanilla, Albudeite, Aledo, Alguazas, Blanca, Campos de Río, Librilla, Lorquí, Moratalla, Ojós, Pliego, Ricote, Ulea and Villanueva del Río Segura, which will receive recruitment subsidies of up to 6,400 euros.

As for the incentives for the return of talent abroad, they are aimed at the indefinite hiring of those who have left Spain for work or studies and who had an official qualification in our country before leaving. This is, according to the Ministry, a pioneering subsidy at the national level that could reach 8,000 euros.

Regarding the hiring of young people, under thirty years of age, the maximum amount is 7,500 euros, but if it is a woman, it would reach 8,500. In addition, there are subsidies of 3,300 euros for full-time training contracts, alternating, so that they can start working and at the same time to train if they lack experience or qualifications.

The aid will also benefit those who receive the minimum insertion income or minimum vital income along with victims of gender violence. For hiring them, employers could receive up to 11,350 euros as long as the person hiring is self-employed, cooperative or labor companies.

In addition, there are incentives of 5,500 euros for those who convert training contracts into permanent, full-time contracts if they are signed by self-employed workers, cooperatives and labor companies.

Up to 50,000 euros of aid to SMEs and the self-employed



On the other hand, the Government Council also approved this Wednesday aid of 50,000 euros for SMEs and the self-employed who make productive investments. In total there are 5 million for this type of subsidies. It is the same budget that mobilized almost 16 million euros in 2023. Most of those 5 million (4.5 million) are for small and medium-sized companies and the rest (500,000 euros) for the self-employed.

In this case, 60% of this program is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and with this aid the aim is to promote the creation of new companies, the expansion of existing ones, the diversification of production or the transformation of the global process. of production.

Other topics of the Governing Council



The weekly meeting of the Executive also approved this Wednesday 3.7 million for the maintenance of radiation oncology equipment at the Rosell hospital and at the Santa Lucía in Cartagena. Likewise, he gave the go-ahead for 11 million euros for the works on the new San Pedro del Pinatar senior residence.

On the other hand, Ortuño made reference to the high expectations that the regional government has for these four remaining days of Holy Week, although he did not provide data on occupancy or last-minute cancellations due to bad weather.

The spokesperson also made reference to the Community's decision to “use all the resources at its disposal” in the event that the fiscal independence of Catalonia is applied, which, as he has said on other occasions, harms the Region of Murcia and that it would receive less money from the State for investments and to provide basic services such as education, health and social services.