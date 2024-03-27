His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, made a phone call with His Excellency Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to congratulate His Excellency on his election as Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, wishing further progress and prosperity for the friendly Indonesian people.

His Highness expressed his aspiration to continue working with His Excellency to consolidate relations between the two countries and push bilateral cooperation towards broader horizons of growth and development in all sectors.

The two sides also reviewed the progress of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them, and a number of issues of common interest.

For his part, His Excellency the Indonesian Vice President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations and the sincere feelings expressed by His Highness towards the Republic of Indonesia and its people.