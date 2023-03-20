The regional Executive demands from the central government the payment of the almost 95 million euros pending to be able to execute the Beniel highway (RM-1), known as the ‘terrace highway’. “It is the amount that is still owed according to the protocol signed by both administrations in 2017, and it is necessary to be able to tender the works of the section that joins Zeneta with the RM-330, in Alquerías,” they explained this Monday from the Autonomous Community.

The first state transfers served to undertake the expropriations and the drafting of the projects. At the end of 2022, a final transfer was made for a value of four million euros, which is used to finish paying the expropriations that were pending. “The section 1 project is already finished, and all that remains is for credit to be available with the money that the State owes to be able to proceed with its bidding,” said the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, during the meeting of the Plenary of the Social Pact for the Infrastructures of the Region, which was signed by a total of 42 entities.

The counselor stressed that the agreement “will serve to complete the regional road structure and alleviate traffic on the A-30 and A-7 motorways around the city of Murcia, and will mean an alternative itinerary to the Mar Menor motorway.”

He indicated that the construction of the Beniel highway, together with the high-capacity highway of Mazarrón Bay, the highway that connects Lorca with Caravaca de la Cruz and the Interior Corridor of the Southeast, are included in the great social agreement signed last month of June. “The regional Executive is promoting the actions of its competence with the aim of improving territorial cohesion and taking advantage of the growth opportunities that these new roads make possible”, he pointed out.

Currently, the informative study and the procedure of the high-capacity road of the Mazarrón Bay have begun and the updating of the informative study and the initial environmental consultation document of the highway that connects Lorca and Caravaca de la Cruz, which “These are the essential procedures prior to being able to carry out the works,” said the head of the regional Department of Development.

Díez de Revenga also highlighted that, since the Social Pact for the Region’s Infrastructures was signed, “we have made progress in the commitments we acquired, such as the improvement of the regional road network for which we have presented the strategy ‘Más Cerca’, and also aCTus, the first program of actions designed specifically to promote the regional road network of Cartagena and its area of ​​influence”.