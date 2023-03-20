Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in a Telegram post on Monday that the decision by the International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against current Russian President Vladimir Putin will have dire consequences for the international community. straight. He also threatens the judges with firing a hypersonic missile at the criminal court: ‘Keep a close eye on the sky’.

They have decided to prosecute a president of a nuclear power who does not participate in the ICC on the same grounds as the United States and other countries. writes Medvedev on Telegram. “The consequences for international law will be monstrous.”

Judges of the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin on Friday for war crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine. According to the criminal court, the Russian president is responsible for the illegal deportation of children. According to the ICC chief prosecutor, Russia has removed hundreds of Ukrainian children from orphanages and children's homes. Many of them would have been brought to Russia and adopted there.

“Hysonic Missile”

Medvedev calls the ICC a "miserable international organization", writes that the judges are "scared" and advises them to "look closely at the sky" because he considers it "quite conceivable" that a hypersonic rocket on court in The Hague' is fired. Because in the end, he writes, everyone is accountable to 'God and rockets'. "I'm afraid such a missile cannot be shot down."

Dmitry Medvedev served as President of Russia from 2008 to 2012 and then Prime Minister of Russia until 2020. He has threatened nuclear war several times since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and previously compared the arrest warrant for Putin to toilet paper on Twitter:



Criminal investigation

On Monday it was also announced that a criminal investigation has started in Russia against the chief prosecutor and three judges of the ICC. According to Russian justice, the magistrates in The Hague have taken illegal decisions. The Kremlin denies having committed the crimes and calls the ICC’s orders legally without basis. And Russia is not even a member of the ICC, which would be a precondition for successful prosecution and trial.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin's English-language propaganda channel Russia Today, said the English-language Ukrainian newspaper The Kyiv Independent also heard on her Telegram that Russia could attack a country that arrests Putin with missiles.

And Russian state television already threatened on Sunday with a nuclear attack in response to the arrest warrant. "Do you want to wake up the Russian bear? You will wake him up," said TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov. "If we have to put troops in the Netherlands for this, then so be it." He also spoke of a 'nuclear attack' and Sarmat missiles.