Step.- A Fort Bliss soldier pleaded guilty and was sentenced today to 8 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in connection with a 2023 crash.

Terry Randall Kinkade pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday. He was arrested after a crash on Oct. 15, 2023, on Loop 375 in Montana in east El Paso.

At 2:40 a.m. that Sunday, Special Traffic Investigations (STI) was called to the scene of a collision involving four vehicles on northbound Loop 375 at mile marker 35, the collision resulting in one fatality.

Prior to the fatal collision, there was an unrelated collision that caused traffic to slow down.

It was during this slower flow of traffic that the silver 2019 Nissan Sentra operated by Trooper Kinkade was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of the black 2021 Mazda 3 operated by Alonso Mario Lopez, setting off a chain reaction involving a blue 2024 Toyota Camry and a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

Both occupants of the Mazda 3 were taken to hospital, but Alonso Mario Lopez died from injuries sustained in the collision. Joshua Amid Serrano, who was a passenger in the Mazda 3, suffered serious injuries.

Kinkade, 21 at the time of the fatal crash, told police he had drunk three or four Dos Equis beers two hours before leaving The Other Bar at 1441 North Zaragoza in far east El Paso, according to police documents.

Officers at the scene described Kinkade as smelling of alcohol, with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and “not acting appropriately.”

After the crash, Kinkade was taken to Del Sol Hospital, where he hesitated but eventually agreed to take a blood alcohol test, according to police.