Mexico City.- Alvaro Morales states that the Club America Eagles They are already in crisis after suffering their first defeat in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX on their visit to Club Pachuca.

Today, at the 'Futbol Picante' table, the sports commentator, known asor 'The Witcher', assured that the Mexican League remains only the America club and those who are against the team led by André Jardine.

His comment came after listening to his partner, Ricardo 'Tuca' Ferrettiwho assures that the tournament is now four after the sublime performance of Blue Cross who returns to be general leader after three years.

Nevertheless, Alvaro Morales ruled that the Mexican League It is only two, from Club América and the seventeen teams that want to see the defending champion fall.

«He is right 'Tuca' Ferretti that this is not a League of three and they were wrong like the 'Dionisio Boys' who said that this was a League of three and although it made them angry and they didn't like that Paco Gabriel already PietrasantaIn fact the League is two, of America and the remaining seventeen who want to see America fall“, said.

«This is a League of two, of America club and those who are against America», he declared Alvaro Morales this Monday on the program ESPN.

The Águilas of Club América are positioned in fifth position in the table with fourteen units. Next Wednesday they will face Mazatlan FC prior to Classic Young versus Blue Cross on Saturday at Aztec stadium.

