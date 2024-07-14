The Colombian women’s team left doubts in its last match in the country before traveling to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For the first time in history, the team lost against Ecuador, 1-2, in a game played at the Jaime Morón stadium in Cartagena.

According to the criteria of

The team will travel to Europe on Monday to continue their preparation for the Games, before their debut on the 24th of this month against France. Due to this call, the Women’s League final between Cali and Santa Fe was postponed until August.

From the start, Marsiglia put together a mixed roster for this match, in which he left out players like Daniela Arias, Manuela Vanegas, Leicy Santos, Linda Caicedo and Mayra Ramirez.

In this match, goalkeeper Catalina Pérez also reappeared with the national team after a seven-month absence. It should be remembered that she had not been called up due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury in one of her knees with Werder Bremen, a team with which she has just renewed for one year.

Ecuador, with familiar faces on the pitch and on the bench (Carlos Andrés Usme, Catalina’s brother, is the national women’s coach of that country), made the game very difficult for Colombia in the first half and found the advantage goal in the 45+1 minute, when Joselyn Espinales, a player from Atlético Nacional, had the freedom to shoot from mid-distance and make it 0-1.

Colombia women vs. Ecuador Photo:Colombian Football Federation Share

The headlines couldn’t either

The partial defeat forced Marsiglia to look for solutions and Three of the usual starters, Linda Caicedo, Mayra Ramírez and Manuela Vanegas, came on for the second half in place of María Camila Reyes, Wendy Bonilla and Carolina Arias.

But the team couldn’t find a way to the goal and Marsiglia brought on Leicy Santos, instead of Liana Salazar, at 14 minutes of the second half. There was no time to try anything, because, two minutes later, a bad clearance by Vanegas hit Ángela Barón in the face and ended up setting up Nayely Bolaños, who scored the 0-2.

Colombia women vs. Ecuador Photo:Colombian Football Federation Share

Colombia went all out to at least get the equaliser. And this came in the 41st minute of the second half, when Daniela Montoya grabbed a rebound after a shot by Marcela Restrepo.

Ecuador defeated Colombia after 11 meetings. In the previous ten, they lost eight and had only drawn twice (1-1 in 2003 and 2-2 in 2006).

SPORTS

More Sports News