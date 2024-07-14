Mexico City.- While Morena and its allies in Congress take the approval of the reform to the Judicial Branch as a fact, Minister Norma Piña, president of the Supreme Court and the Federal Judicial Council, made the most specific criticisms of the initiative this week.

In an interview with Reforma, he rejected the election of judges by popular vote, even if it is gradual, and assured that the highest court is seeking a unified, or at least majority, position in response to the proposal by Morena and its allies.

“I do not agree with the gradual approach, but I do believe that the selection of judges and magistrates is not a suitable selection method for judges.

“We are not popular representatives, we are not here for popularity, and when there is a conflict between two parties, you end up in a bad position with one of them,” said Minister Piña.

The gradual replacement has been proposed by ministers such as Jorge Pardo, one of those closest to Piña.

Minister Piña described the popular election of almost 1,700 judges and magistrates as “operationally unfeasible” and said that it would lead to the collapse of the administration of justice, given the difficulty of new judges resolving cases that they are not familiar with.

During the interview, he explained that he is working with his colleagues to present an official position of the Court on the initiative to reform the Judicial Branch proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, although he said that it will hardly be unanimous.

On Monday, July 8, during the conclusion of the analysis forums convened by the Supreme Court, Minister Piña warned that the reform of the Judicial Branch will strengthen “power groups” that could influence the election of judges.

In front of academics, representatives of civil society and members of the Judiciary, the minister considered that the proposal for the election of judges, magistrates and ministers opens the door for the arrival of improvised personnel in the Judiciary.

“The most qualified person will no longer be the one who has spent years studying, preparing for the exams, but the most popular person, the one who knew how to relate well with the ‘power groups’ which, ironically, is one of the arguments for this reform. In other words, it will provoke what it is trying to eradicate.

“We cannot take the easy way out or start from scratch. The complex context in which our country is living does not allow for improvisation, as this will not benefit those seeking justice; on the contrary, it represents a step backwards in the protection of people’s human rights,” said Minister Piña.

The event, held at the Tlatelolco Cultural Center, was attended by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcela Guerra (PRI); Deputy Oscar Cantón Zetina (Morena), Secretary of the Constitutional Affairs Committee; the Deputy President of the Justice Committee, Lizbeth Mata Lozano (PAN), among others who will rule on the initiative that López Obrador sent on February 5.