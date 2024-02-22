In a special live broadcast yesterday, the national leadership of Morena carried out the insaculation process for the multi-member candidacies for the federal deputies and the Senate of the RepublicIn the first district, four Sinaloans benefited.

The beneficiaries in the famous and very popular raffle were Modesta Marcos and Merary Villegas for the pluri federal deputation, while for the Senate they were Almendra Negrete and Ulises Piña. They still need to assign the place on the list, which will be another process that will have to be defined today.

In it Modesta Marcos case is a great signal for the Morenoist basesbecause a woman arrives who has always been in the party since its founding, she is a tireless AMLO activist, so they do her justice, she will surely be very well seen by the Morenistas of Sinaloa.

Merary Villegas, current federal deputy and state president of Morena with a license, was also a beneficiary in the raffle. She will go both ways to seek re-election in district number 7 of Culiacán, so it could be said that her return to San Lázaro is certain. third time.

For the Senate of the Republic in this insaculation process two names of young people came out, the current local deputy, Almendra Negrete who champions the fight for diversity and has that position in the CEN of Morena, in addition, she has always been a rights activist of the LGBT+ community.

Also for the Senate of the Republic is the current leader of Morena in Sinaloa, Ulises Piña, a talented young man who has shown that he has great political ability and keeps the party in the state organized and in unity. Let us remember that he came to office by priority because he was the secretary of organization and he has been a revelation.

In general terms, the Morenistas of Sinaloa did well in the famous raffle, a woman from the grassroots arrives and two more with a career, as well as a young man who is shaping up for big things, there are 4 candidates through the multi-ethnic route for federal deputies and the Senate, waiting for the definition of the positions, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. With the agricultural leadership, Governor Rubén Rocha, the federal Secretary of Agriculture, Víctor Villalobos and the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, led the inauguration of the Sinaloa Agro Expo 2024, which is taking place in Aguaruto in Culiacán.

The surprise and the great message was sent with the assistance and statements of the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, who indicated that he feels safe in Culiacán and stayed to sleep the night before the inauguration of Expo Agro, without a doubt, a good sign for foreign tourists visiting the state.

Also to highlight the message of the organizer and president of the Caades, Marte Vega Román, who gave special recognition to Governor Rubén Rocha for his collaboration in the marketing of the last corn harvest and even described it as an unprecedented event in the state. .

Diary. Next Tuesday, February 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. will be the “Water Energy Savings Expo 2024”. The event will be at the Aquatic Park in the Tres Ríos sector of Culiacán. They say that admission is free and this great expo is to teach how to take care of water and energy.

Political Memory. “Life is like a legend: it does not matter that it is long, but that it is well told”: Seneca.

