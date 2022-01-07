Transforming the way in which the sale and purchase of used cars have been negotiated in the country for decades was the starting point with which a group of Colombian entrepreneurs began to develop Bellpi, a technology company that offers a platform that allows the process is done quickly and safely.

This is pointed out by Jaime Mayoral, CEO of the startup, which began operating at the end of last year and became the first electronic commerce platform for this segment in the country, which only during 2021 registered more than 1’009.626 transfers , reporting a growth of 65 percent compared to 2020. This means that 4.5 used vehicles are sold for each new car sold in Colombia, according to figures from Andemos.

“Automotive development has seen a very accelerated trend in the implementation of technology within vehicles, but the purchase process has remained the same practically forever: go to the place, see the car, negotiate it, sign papers, make laps , procedures and then the purchase, which can often be delayed, that is why we joined with a group of experts to change the process with innovation and make it easier”Says Mayoral.

The platform allows both customers and sellers to do the process digitally; From looking at the vehicle and looking for financing to insuring it and the delivery of this can be done at home, giving the user the option to try the car, and if they do not like it, they can return it on the fifth day or after traveling up to 200 kilometers .

The technology behind

Bellpi is fully supported in the cloud, through the Amazon Web Services platform, and seeks to personalize the user experience throughout the purchase process.

The business model is based on techniques of machine learning or machine learning to optimize the processes within the platform over time. Furthermore, it is based on a price prediction algorithm and audience analysis to establish motor vehicle rates.

We are currently operating in Bogotá and neighboring municipalities, but we want to grow throughout Colombia and in other countries in the region

“There is a lot of technology behind with our own development, but we are also leveraged with experts so that the platform has an excellent performance. In a transaction of this level it is important to give support and guarantee from the technologicalThat is why it was developed with computer security and data protection standards ”, explains Mayoral.

Likewise, the platform offers an immersive experience so that even though the user is from their home or office, they can see in detail the status of the car they want to purchase. For this I know has 360 ° images, in 4K resolution, which allow to know each of the parts of the vehicle, both internal and external. As well as a quality check, supported in 150 different points, a detailed balance of the car’s history, such as the condition of the Soat, the technical-mechanical review, the number of owners it has had, accident reports, among others.

East e-commerce It works on any mobile device and computers, and allows sellers to quote the value of the car from their home by entering the license plate and the mileage. On the other hand, in the case of the client, he can access credit options and online financing counseling.

“We are currently operating in Bogotá and neighboring municipalities, but we want to grow throughout Colombia and in other countries in the region, giving people the option to through technology they can be guaranteed to be acquiring a good car and in a digital and easy way ”, pointed out Jaime Mayoral.

