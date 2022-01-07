North Korea said today that will not participate at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing 2022 by “hostile forces” and the pandemic, although support China in a celebration that the IOC does not actually allow him to participate in.

North Korea “cannot participate in the event due to the maneuvers of hostile forces and the global pandemic,” reported this friday the state agency of the country KCNA on the decision, transmitted yesterday through a letter to the Chinese Olympic Committee.

Pyongyang expressed his support for Beijing in the preparations and celebration of the event and critical hard to U.S and “their satellites” because they try “to prevent successful opening of sports festival“something it considers” an insult to the spirit of the International Olympic Charter, “the KCNA reported.

The North Korea Committee either last summer attended the Tokyo Games, due to the pandemic, which led the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend its participation until late 2022 for not complying with the obligation contained in the Olympic Charter to send a delegation of athletes. The IOC also announced that it was leaving the door open to evaluate the participation of the country’s athletes who qualified for the sporting competition.

From the start of the pandemic North Korea he has disrupted the exchanges with China, main trading partner, as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus and fears for the shortage of basic products, while the majority of diplomats have left the country. Seoul expected a meeting in Beijing 2022 propitiate an interaction with Pyongyang and the dialogue was reactivated, at a time marked by diplomatic distancing in the peninsula.