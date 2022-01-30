People with diabetes suffer from poor insulin production in the body or the insulin is ineffective.

In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce insulin, while the body of a person with type 2 diabetes produces insulin-resistant cells, which creates the need for more insulin, which maintains blood glucose levels within the normal range.

In the event that a person does not keep the required blood sugar level under control, this exposes the person to serious problems that he is indispensable.

Experts at the American Mayo Clinic say, according to the British newspaper, “The Sun”, that high blood sugar levels can lead to damage to nerves throughout the body.

For most people with diabetes, this damages the nerves in the feet and legs.

Experts say there are three things a diabetic feels in the hands and feet that could indicate diabetic neuropathy.

These symptoms are numbness and pain in the hands and feet, as well as a tingling sensation that resembles an injection of the body with needles, and it often appears at night.

Less common symptoms of this health problem are severe pain in the thigh and stomach, weakness and contraction of the thigh muscles.

Experts point out that these symptoms develop gradually, and the patient may not notice anything, until the disease strikes him with significant nerve damage.

Therefore, experts advise maintaining appropriate levels of blood sugar, to ward off the risk of serious long-term complications such as heart disease, vision loss and stroke.