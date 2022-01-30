This is the story of a poor man dog trapped in a canal. Alone he would never be able to get out of that situation by himself. Luckily he met good-hearted people who gave him a hand. The puppy is except thanks to a mother and her children who passed by and noticed the animal in difficulty.

The story was carried over from the local newspaper Il Messaggero Veneto and took place in the countryside not far from Prata di Pordenone, an Italian municipality located in the province of Pordenone, as the name suggests, in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region.

The woman was walking with her two children. From home they had seen that there were two large dogs running around fields. And they seemed to be heading for their home. The family had no doubts and promptly intervened to help an animal in difficulty.

Today my children have “saved” an already elderly big dog who, in addition to being lost, ended up in the ditch near the drainage pump in the mud, and could no longer go up the bank.

This is the story of the woman, Eva Brisotto, on social media, telling how her two children, Angelica and Francesco, 6 years old, have given her a hand when they are faced with an animal in clear difficulty that could not get to safety on its own.

Dog trapped in a canal: how is the puppy today?

The woman decided to take the children home first. And then she approached to see if it was possible to call the police to read the microchip. Then the two dogs disappeared. But the children realized that the older of the two had fallen into a canal, in the midst of mud and water.

The children immediately alerted their mother, who called for help, who intervened with a veterinary ambulance.