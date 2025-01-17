The National Commission of Markets and Competition will monitor requests for access and connection to the network to know exactly the existing capacity of both the demand and electricity generation facilities and thus reduce both the congestion and the speculation that exists in the sector.

For the organization led by Cani Fernández, it is necessary to carry out better monitoring of these capacities that are being calculated by the network managers as well as the permissions that are being granted or denied, and the reasons for this, since In recent years, existing conflicts have multiplied, which also represent an overload of work for this institution.

The current context and the objectives of the updated National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan for the period 2023-2030 require a relevant increase in the access capacity of the networks to accommodate the development of new renewable generation and consumers, as well as infrastructure. recharging, electrolyzers, heat pumps and other new consumption related to the electrification of energy demand.

For this reason, the organization considers it relevant when proposing new reviews of the methodology for calculating access capacity and evaluating the investment plans presented by the network managers, to be able to know the reasons that are causing such denials. In this way, the CNMC believes that it will be possible to work on the necessary technological and regulatory tools that allow these reasons to be limited, as far as possible.

On the other hand, with respect to the generation access capacities available on the network, although these are published by the network managers on their platforms, taking into account that there are more than 300 distributors, and that this information is updated monthly , the CNMC considers it necessary to establish a systematic sending of said information to collect it in an agile manner and to be able to analyze it later, for which it has prepared a common file that it intends to implement in all companies.

With respect to demand facilities, Circular 1/2024 establishes that the obligation to publish information on the access capacity of nodes will be effective from the moment it is established in the detailed specifications. For this reason, this circular – which is now in public consultation until the end of February – contemplates that this information be sent to the CNMC once it is approved, establishing its specific content by resolution.