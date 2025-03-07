Castellana Properties advances in the negotiations with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) to buy Bonaire, one of the shopping centers most affected by the DANA of Valencia, with the intention of closing the agreement “shortly”. The acquisition of this asset, which was paralyzed after the torrential floods that occurred in October 2024, is part of the Properties Spanish Growth Plan.

The SOCIMI has detailed in a statement to BME Growth that URW “has completed the necessary repairs to restore and reopen the property, which resumed its activity on February 13, 2025”. “The conversations between society and URW with respect to the transaction continue in progress, with The intention to reach an agreement shortly“, adds the company, which also recalls that the exclusivity pact between both parties related to the” remains valid “operation.

A few days before the Dana, Castellana Properties announced its intention to buy this shopping center, valued at that time in some 1,000 million euros. On December 13, the shopping center, located in the municipality of Aldaia (Valencia), He reopened the first three establishments in his outer zone, Norauto, Alcampo and Foster’s Hollywood. The rest of the establishment abroad have been progressively opening.

In Spain, the French Urw has the Westfield Parquesur (Madrid), Bonaire (Valencia), Westfield the machinist (Barcelona), La Vaguada (Madrid), Westfield Glòries (Barcelona), Garbera (San Sebastián) and Splau (Barcelona).

According to his last results account, his assets in Spain reported a benefit of 28.6 million euros in 2023, with gross income of 197 million euros. The sales of its tenants (shopping centers) grew by 8.4% last year, with an influx of 6.1% higher.