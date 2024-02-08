Most of the justices of the United States Supreme Court seemed inclined Thursday to reject a ruling by a Colorado court that would prevent Donald Trump run again in the presidential elections.

During two hours of arguments, both conservative and liberal justices expressed concern that states could individually decide which candidates should appear on this year's November presidential ballots.

The nine justices had to answer a question: can Trump's name appear on the Republican presidential primary ballots in the state of Colorado due to his alleged role in the attack by his supporters on the Capitol on January 6, 2021?

The Colorado Supreme Courtciting the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, ruled in December that Trump, the big favorite for the 2024 Republican nomination, should be excluded from the ballots for this reason.

Jonathan Mitchell, a former Texas attorney general representing Trump, opened the 80 minutes of oral arguments.

“The Colorado Supreme Court's decision is flawed and should be overturned,” Mitchell said, adding that it would “take away the votes of potentially tens of millions of Americans.”

Jason Murry, representing Colorado voters, responded that Trump should be kept out of the election under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

This section prohibits any person from holding public office if they have participated in an “insurrection or rebellion” after having promised to defend Magna Carta.

The amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, was intended to prevent supporters of the slaveholding Confederacy from being elected to Congress or holding federal office.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump, 77, stated that he has followed the court hearing and expects a ruling in his favor.

“Can you take the person who leads everywhere and say, 'Hey, we're not going to let you run?' You know, I think that's pretty difficult to do, but I'll leave it to the Supreme Court.“, he stated, referring to the fact that he leads the polls on the Republican vote.

'Consequences'

Conservative Justice John Roberts expressed concern about what he called the “daunting consequence” if the Colorado ruling is upheld.

“If Colorado's position stands, there will certainly be disqualification proceedings for the other side,” said Roberts, who believes other states would say, “whoever the Democratic nominee is, you're off the ballot.”

“It will all come down to just a handful of states that will decide the presidential election,” he said.

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan and other colleagues seemed skeptical about the idea of ​​leaving election issues up to the states.

“I think the question that needs to be faced is why should a single state decide who will be president of the United States?” Kagan told Murray. “Why should a single state have the ability to make this decision not only for its own citizens but for the rest of the nation?”

“Different states may have different procedures,” Murray responded. “Some states may allow insurrectionists to be on the ballot.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative, wondered about the impact of disqualifying Trump. “His position has the effect of disenfranchising voters to a significant degree,” he stated.

“The reason we are here is that President Trump tried to disenfranchise 80 million Americans who voted against him and the Constitution does not require that he be given another chance,” Murray responded.

'Remove Trump'

About twenty demonstrators, some with signs reading “Trump is a traitor” and “Trump Out,” protested in front of the court.

The conservative-majority court, which includes three justices appointed by Trump, is reluctant to get involved in political issues, but this year it is forced to rule.

In addition to the Colorado case, the court could also accept an appeal by Trump against a lower court ruling that states that as a former president he does not enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution and can be tried on charges of conspiracy to alter the outcome of the election. of 2020.

The House of Representatives, when it had a Democratic majority, accused Trump of having incited an insurrection, but he was acquitted by the Senate.

AFP