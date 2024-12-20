The Civil Guard does not find messages on the attorney general’s mobile phone related to the email from Ayuso’s partner

The Civil Guard has informed the judge of the Supreme Court that it has not found messages on the attorney general’s phone on the dates on which the agreement that Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner had proposed to the Prosecutor’s Office was published, a document in which the agents They do not specify whether the messages could be deleted. The two-page report, delivered today to the parties, explains that there are “zero messages from any type of instant messaging application in the period analyzed” and that, in addition to two emails containing the proceedings of the case, they have only found emails “without interest for research.”

The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office explains that 500 people had access to the case against Ayuso’s partner

Judge Hurtado sent the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard to the attorney general’s office at the end of October on Fortuny Street in Madrid. The objective was to collect all his emails and WhatsApp messages to look for clues as to whether he participated, in some way, in the leak of the emails that Alberto González Amador exchanged with the Prosecutor’s Office in February seeking an agreement in his case of double tax fraud.

The report, to which elDiario.es has had access, explains that on García Ortiz’s phone there are “zero messages belonging to any type of instant messaging application in the period analyzed.” That is, between March 8 and 14 of this year. The agents do not specify if there were absolutely no messages or if there were none related to the case.

In addition to that, the backup copy of his computer has made it possible to find a copy of an email that arrived late on the night of March 13 from the Madrid Provincial Headquarters with the email chain between González Amador’s lawyer and the prosecutor. Julián Salto. Including, as attachments, the complaint filed against him. In García Ortiz’s corporate email account they have found 45 emails “of no interest to the investigation.”

The case against the attorney general reached the Supreme Court after a brief investigation in the Madrid Superior Court. At first, the proceedings revolved around a statement with which the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office sought, in March of this year, to deny a series of false information about the case of Alberto González Amador and his double tax fraud of more than 350,000 euros revealed by elDiario.es.

The Supreme Court understood that this statement did not reveal anything that the media had not previously published: the emails in which Alberto González’s lawyer admitted that “certainly” two tax crimes had been committed. But he did agree to investigate whether the attorney general himself, after requesting that documentation to issue the denial, leaked those emails to the media.

The messages from the Madrid prosecutor

A first report from the Central Operational Unit on the phone seized from Pilar Rodríguez, the provincial prosecutor of Madrid also accused, pointed to the Public Ministry as the origin of the leak, although without having found reliable evidence. The messages that Rodríguez exchanged that night with the attorney general and several of his collaborators showed the internal contacts of the Prosecutor’s Office to collect the information and issue the denial, but nothing related to the leak.

This second report also does not provide more data due to the absence of relevant material seized from the attorney general’s electronic devices. The UCO explains that it has found “zero messages” in its instant messaging applications, without specifying whether they have been deleted, and that the only relevant email they have found is from almost midnight on March 13 and includes emails from Alberto González and the complaint filed against him.

The case currently has several ramifications in the Supreme Court under the command of Judge Ángel Hurtado. The magistrate also investigates whether within the PSOE the former secretary of the party in Madrid obtained this same email before it was published in full by the media. A derivative of the case that arose after Lobato himself took to a notary, a month ago, the messages he exchanged with Pilar Sánchez Acera, then Moncloa advisor, about the case on the morning of March 14. The Civil Guard concludes, if applicable, that Sánchez Acera had this information before it was published.

Ayuso’s partner tries to involve the attorney general’s “team” in the leak case



The magistrate has also launched several proceedings for next January. Eight journalists from different media outlets who published information about the confession of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner between March 13 and 14 will appear as witnesses. Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Ayuso’s chief of staff, will also testify that that night he also spread part of those emails from his mobile phone, although spreading a false version of the events and implying that it was the Prosecutor’s Office that had offered a pact to Alberto González Amador and that the high levels of the Public Ministry had aborted the friendly solution to the conflict.