Fishermen strike in Catalonia against the cut to the trawling technique that will reduce their activity by 80%

Catalan fishermen are going on strike this Monday and Tuesday in protest against the sharp reduction in trawl fishing planned by the European Commission, which they estimate would mean an 80% reduction in their activity. The new limitations would mean lowering the time allowed for this technique from 130 to 27 days.

In line with other brotherhoods throughout Spain, the Catalan fishing union wants to put pressure on the Commission in the negotiations that are scheduled for this Monday and Tuesday, and in which the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, will also participate. The Catalan fishermen charge against the EC and consider that this limitation represents an “infamy” and demand that it be withdrawn. In this sense, they warn that, if it prospers, it will directly affect workers throughout the sector and the subsequent sale at the market.

The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has urged community institutions to “reconsider” limitations that can “smother the fishing sector.” The brotherhoods, Illa insisted, are “an example of good practices”, since they are respectful of the sea and take care of the marine ecosystem. “We will defend the fishing sector and its jobs,” he added.

In a statement, the fishermen warned that in 2024 the sale of fish in the fish markets has already fallen by 12.5%. “We cannot accept more cuts, the viability and dignity of Catalan fishing do not deserve the treatment received and much less this crazy proposal,” the letter states and therefore, they ask for the involvement of the different administrations. In addition, they remember that they have already adopted various voluntary measures to ensure “sustainable” fishing.

In this sense, they highlight that fishing days of less than twelve hours have been implemented, from departure to sea to arrival at port, five days per week. They also argue that biological closures of more than 50 days have been carried out and that fishing exclusion zones have been delimited. Finally, they also point out that technical measures have been taken in certain fishing gear.

The statement also highlights that the current fishing model is organized through the brotherhoods, which in turn are the concessionaire of the fish market. This, they say, allows the entire model to be supervised by the General Directorate of Fisheries, such as the control of catches and statistics.

At the Catalan level, they remember that in recent years the Catalan fleet has been reduced by 50%, with the social and economic damage that “losing a boat” entails. The reason for this phenomenon, the statement points out, is the “disenchantment generated by imposed regulations, which do not reflect our reality but make us lose the desire to continue.”

Finally, they regret that the image remains that the lack of fish is a consequence of the trade and that climate change or the fact of urbanizing the coast is not taken into account. For all these reasons, the sector demands the withdrawal of the EC proposal to cut fishing capacity by 80% compared to 2024 and red shrimp capture by 30%, apart from other limitations.