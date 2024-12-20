The strike announced by the Federal Railway Sector Union of the CGT (SFF-CGT) for the next December 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, and January 1 at the railway operator Iryo has been called offthe company has reported.

In a statement, he indicated that all Iryo services They will operate at 100% and with absolute normality allowing the normal development of operations.

Iryo has thanked the willingness to dialogue and the effort of all the parties involved, and has expressed his consideration to the union representatives, with whom he has said that he wants to continue working to promote a work environment based on mutual work and collaboration.

SFF-CGT asked for some diets of 14.5 euros per day for the group of assistants, in line with inflation and the cost of living, as well as compensation for night work of eight euros per hour for all groups that do night work.

Iryo, which entered Spanish high speed with the liberalization of the sector, is a consortium formed by the shareholders of the Spanish airline Air Nostrumby the Italian railway company Trenitalia and by the infrastructure concessionaire Globalvia.